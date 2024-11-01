Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $227.62, but opened at $241.91. Flutter Entertainment shares last traded at $237.42, with a volume of 771,204 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLUT shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 14th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $255.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.92.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.35.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flutter Entertainment plc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flutter Entertainment announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLUT. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Flutter Entertainment by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

