Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

FND has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.24.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FND

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

FND traded up $1.44 on Thursday, hitting $104.49. 343,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,016. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.87. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $135.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 57.20, a P/E/G ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.80.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.2% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Silver Coast Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.1% during the third quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 7.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.