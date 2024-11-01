Fitell Co. (NASDAQ:FTEL) Short Interest Down 8.0% in October

Fitell Co. (NASDAQ:FTEL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the September 30th total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 29.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 163,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Fitell Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTEL traded down $1.89 on Thursday, reaching $32.12. 69,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,750. Fitell has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average is $17.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fitell

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fitell stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Fitell Co. (NASDAQ:FTEL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Fitell as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fitell Company Profile

Fitell Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of gym and fitness equipment for personal training studios and commercial gyms chains in Australia and Southeast Asia. The company sells fitness equipment, including home gym and commercial strength-training equipment; and cardio equipment, such as rowing machines, exercise bikes, treadmills, and other related products under the Muscle Motion, Rapid Motion, and FleetX brand names.

