Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Stock Position Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $45,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 431.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 42.5% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 95.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total value of $8,078,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,074.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,890 shares of company stock valued at $46,968,117. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $190.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.25.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI stock opened at $197.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.96. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.11 and a 12 month high of $204.50. The company has a market capitalization of $112.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

