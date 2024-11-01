First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Position Boosted by Summit Wealth Partners LLC

Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,551 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVY. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 22,099 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 269,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 26,042 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 175,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 39,722 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 383.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 37,274 shares in the last quarter.

SDVY opened at $36.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.66. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

