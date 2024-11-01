First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Stock Price Down 0% – Should You Sell?

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $62.89 and last traded at $63.02. 17,802 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 51,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.03.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 6,228.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 301,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,097,000 after acquiring an additional 296,975 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 18,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

