First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $107.80 and last traded at $107.54, with a volume of 6682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.03.
First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Cloud Computing ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 44.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.
About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF
The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
