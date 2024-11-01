First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.00-13.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.1-4.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.44 billion. First Solar also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.000-13.500 EPS.
First Solar Stock Performance
Shares of FSLR stock traded up $6.45 on Friday, hitting $200.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,591. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $306.77.
First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $887.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Solar will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity at First Solar
In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,896. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other First Solar news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $769,896. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,885 shares of company stock worth $2,405,757. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
About First Solar
First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.
