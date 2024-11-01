First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FSFG. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hovde Group assumed coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,930 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.44% of First Savings Financial Group worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.
