First National Financial (TSE:FN) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$41.00 to C$42.00. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. First National Financial traded as high as C$41.71 and last traded at C$41.47, with a volume of 45785 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$41.05.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC increased their price target on First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$42.67.

Insider Activity

First National Financial Stock Performance

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 16,565 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$39.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$650,010.60. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company has a market cap of C$2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,280.61, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 8.92.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$205.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$227.10 million. First National Financial had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 30.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First National Financial Co. will post 4.0243655 earnings per share for the current year.

First National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. First National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 64.47%.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

