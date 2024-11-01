First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.14), RTT News reports. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $20.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

First Financial Northwest Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FFNW traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.44. 3,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,252. The stock has a market cap of $206.00 million, a P/E ratio of 203.38 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.67. First Financial Northwest has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFNW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut First Financial Northwest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

About First Financial Northwest

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.