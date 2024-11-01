First Farmers Financial (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Trading Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.00 and last traded at $65.00. Approximately 1,025 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.75.

First Farmers Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.04.

First Farmers Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from First Farmers Financial’s previous dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th.

About First Farmers Financial

First Farmers Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Farmers Bank & Trust that provides banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, health savings accounts, youth accounts, business accounts, deposit and government accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as account management services; and mortgages and construction loans, first time home buyers loan, home equity loans, auto loans, collateral loans, and debit and credit cards.

