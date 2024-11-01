First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FCAP opened at $36.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.36. First Capital has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $10.93 million for the quarter.

First Capital Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Capital

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from First Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. First Capital’s payout ratio is presently 32.86%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Capital stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

