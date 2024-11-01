First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Short Interest Up 6.8% in October

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the September 30th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAM Advisory LLC increased its position in First Bank by 0.4% during the third quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 187,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in First Bank by 14.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in First Bank by 88.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in First Bank by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 74,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in First Bank during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRBA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.00. 15,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,945. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.65. The company has a market cap of $273.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.93. First Bank has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

First Bank ( NASDAQ:FRBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $58.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.96 million. First Bank had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Bank will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of First Bank in a research report on Wednesday.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

