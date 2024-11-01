Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Saturna Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the first quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $296.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.74. The firm has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a PE ratio of 560.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.58 and a twelve month high of $398.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush set a $330.00 target price on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.74.

View Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total value of $1,237,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,455,315.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,172,858.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total value of $1,237,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,298 shares in the company, valued at $38,455,315.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.