Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,945,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,749,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,229 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Prologis by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,209,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,483,594,000 after acquiring an additional 317,815 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,265,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,377,588,000 after acquiring an additional 167,131 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 5.7% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,840,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $890,728,000 after acquiring an additional 367,565 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 16.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,832,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,398,000 after acquiring an additional 958,914 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $112.95 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.82 and a one year high of $137.52. The company has a market cap of $104.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.33.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.29). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Prologis from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,046.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

