Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $1.87 Million Position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.41% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 517.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 136,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 75,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 51,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 10,684 shares during the period.

Shares of TAXF stock opened at $50.58 on Friday. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $51.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day moving average of $50.63.

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

