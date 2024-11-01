Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 648 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,089 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 775,559 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,847,000 after purchasing an additional 288,775 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 24.4% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 264,647 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 51,924 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,658,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $88,261,000 after purchasing an additional 162,544 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 40,863 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.3% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,262,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $59,994,000 after purchasing an additional 97,087 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.74.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $54.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.53 and a 200-day moving average of $49.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $57.06.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 62.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,270 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $416,229.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,821,929.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,278.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,270 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $416,229.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,821,929.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

