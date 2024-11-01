Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 2,927 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 85,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Balanced Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW stock opened at $35.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average of $36.00. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

