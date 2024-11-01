Filtronic (LON:FTC) Trading Up 12.4% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Free Report) were up 12.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 72.80 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 70.80 ($0.92). Approximately 1,432,092 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 975,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63 ($0.82).

Filtronic Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 71.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 65.64. The company has a market capitalization of £161.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,200.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36.

Get Filtronic alerts:

Insider Transactions at Filtronic

In other Filtronic news, insider Michael Tyerman acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £3,520 ($4,564.91). 38.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Filtronic Company Profile

Filtronic plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications equipment for telecommunications infrastructure, aerospace and defense, critical communications, and space markets. It provides Morpheus II, an E-band transceiver module; Hades, an E-band active diplexer; Cerus, an E-brand power amplifier for long range E-band communications; tower top amplifiers; Orpheus, an ultra-high-capacity turn-key solution for backhaul, fronthaul, and mid haul; switched filter banks; GaN amplifiers; custom filters products, including metal cavity, ceramic, combline, interdigital, lumped element, suspended substrate, waveguide, and thin-film filters; and custom combiner products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Filtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.