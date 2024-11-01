Fiducient Advisors LLC Sells 63 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fiducient Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 679 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock opened at $393.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.61 and a 52 week high of $421.56. The stock has a market cap of $390.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

