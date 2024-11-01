Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,406 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 3.0% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.38% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $35,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $817,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 19,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 23,987 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.47 and its 200-day moving average is $45.64. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.65 and a one year high of $47.30.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

