Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Sold by Forte Asset Management LLC

Forte Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the period. Forte Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREL. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 388.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $260,000.

NYSEARCA:FREL opened at $28.50 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $30.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.84.

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

