Femasys’ (FEMY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Femasys from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Femasys Price Performance

Shares of FEMY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,108. Femasys has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of -2.82.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Femasys had a negative net margin of 1,757.16% and a negative return on equity of 119.97%. The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Femasys will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Femasys

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Femasys stock. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC owned about 1.91% of Femasys worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

