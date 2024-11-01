Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold” Rating

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Farmland Partners Trading Up 6.2 %
NYSE:FPI traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.73. 539,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,652. Farmland Partners has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $13.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average of $10.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 0.70.
Insider Activity at Farmland Partners
In other Farmland Partners news, Director John A. Good purchased 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $243,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,619.75. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmland Partners
Farmland Partners Company Profile
Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Farmland Partners
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.