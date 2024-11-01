Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD Acquires New Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 2,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 66,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,396,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,573,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,220.00 to $1,080.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,101.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $838.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,065.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1,039.25. The company has a market capitalization of $92.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $772.84 and a 12 month high of $1,211.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,498,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

