Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.160-0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $273.0 million-$283.0 million. Extreme Networks also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXTR. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on EXTR

Extreme Networks Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Extreme Networks stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,441,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,505. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.29. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.76.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.21). Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 80.55% and a negative net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $256.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extreme Networks

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $526,943.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,448,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,363,575.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.