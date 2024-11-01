Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.12 EPS

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.12), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $824.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.93 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Extra Space Storage updated its FY24 guidance to $8.00-8.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 8.000-8.150 EPS.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.5 %

EXR stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,047. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $104.72 and a 1 year high of $184.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 169.63%.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total value of $499,699.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,815,663.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total value of $350,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,758.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total value of $499,699.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,815,663.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,367,307. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.07.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

