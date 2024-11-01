Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Short Interest Update

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the September 30th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Experian Price Performance

Shares of Experian stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. Experian has a 1 year low of $29.96 and a 1 year high of $53.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXPGY shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Experian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Experian to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

