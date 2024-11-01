ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $472.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. ExlService updated its FY24 guidance to $1.61-$1.63 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.610-1.630 EPS.

ExlService Price Performance

Shares of EXLS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.52. 482,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.73. ExlService has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $42.27.

Get ExlService alerts:

Insider Transactions at ExlService

In related news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 21,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $721,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,271.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ExlService news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 2,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $72,036.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 326,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,677,451.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $721,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,271.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,875 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,859 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on EXLS. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EXLS

About ExlService

(Get Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.