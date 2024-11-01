ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.610-1.630 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion. ExlService also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.61-$1.63 EPS.

ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,577. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average of $33.73. ExlService has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $42.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $472.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.73 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ExlService will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExlService has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.86.

Insider Transactions at ExlService

In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,424,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,541,593.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 2,015 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $72,036.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 326,642 shares in the company, valued at $11,677,451.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,424,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,541,593.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,875 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,859. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

