Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Holdings Lowered by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,806,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 73,943 shares during the period. Exelixis comprises about 1.3% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 1.33% of Exelixis worth $98,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 30.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 15,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Exelixis by 4.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 439,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after buying an additional 20,008 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Exelixis by 60.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 20,641 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis during the third quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Exelixis by 1.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 126,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $33.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.21. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $33.60. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.44. Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $637.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.21 million. Analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exelixis from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Exelixis from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 520,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,024,750. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exelixis news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 520,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,024,750. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $3,398,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 721,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,622,479.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 352,858 shares of company stock worth $9,349,879 in the last 90 days. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

