Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Sells $36,486.80 in Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXELGet Free Report) EVP Dana Aftab sold 1,162 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $36,486.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 498,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,666,873. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

  • On Monday, August 12th, Dana Aftab sold 20,883 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $565,093.98.
  • On Wednesday, August 7th, Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,537,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,353. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.21.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXELGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Exelixis in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 537.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.44.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

