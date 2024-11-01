Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Excelerate Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Excelerate Energy has a payout ratio of 7.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Excelerate Energy to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.

EE opened at $23.89 on Friday. Excelerate Energy has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $24.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Excelerate Energy ( NYSE:EE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $183.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.14 million. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 1.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Excelerate Energy will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EE. Stephens upped their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Excelerate Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

