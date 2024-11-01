EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock Price Down 5.8% – What’s Next?

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.93 and last traded at $16.93. 394,267 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 458,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EVER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.58.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EverQuote

EverQuote Stock Down 5.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $593.90 million, a P/E ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.78.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.81 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. EverQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David B. Blundin sold 65,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $1,779,643.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,207,619.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 7,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $207,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,510,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,070,324.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 65,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $1,779,643.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 192,305 shares in the company, valued at $5,207,619.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,629 over the last quarter. Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 41.2% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 215.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in EverQuote by 133.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EverQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.