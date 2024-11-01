Evercore ISI Lowers Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target to $160.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $165.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LSTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Landstar System from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.67.

Get Landstar System alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LSTR

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $175.77 on Wednesday. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $163.37 and a 52-week high of $201.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.40.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.05). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Landstar System will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Landstar System

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 0.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 89,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,328,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Landstar System by 2.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Landstar System by 36.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 51.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.