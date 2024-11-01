Evercore ISI Has Lowered Expectations for D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Stock Price

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $218.00 to $204.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DHI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.33.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $169.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $102.23 and a one year high of $199.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth $735,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,777,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,174,000 after purchasing an additional 120,892 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.6% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

