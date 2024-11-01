Ethernity Networks (LON:ENET) Trading Down 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Ethernity Networks Ltd. (LON:ENET – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). Approximately 5,804,108 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 22,089,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).

Ethernity Networks Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of £632,889.60, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Ethernity Networks Company Profile

Ethernity Networks Ltd. provides technology solutions for telecom, mobile, security, and data center markets in Asia, Europe, Israel, and the United States. The company develops and delivers data processing technology and solutions for carrier Ethernet switching. It provides ENET flow processors for telco/cloud network; ACE-NIC40 SmartNIC, an open flow enabled software acceleration NIC; ACE-NIC50 SmartNIC, which offers 10/25G Ethernet connectivity and field-programmable gate array (FPGA) acceleration; and ACE-NIC100 SmartNIC that provides flexible 10/25/40/100G Ethernet connectivity and programmable FPGA acceleration.

