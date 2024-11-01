Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) Price Tops $1.11 on Exchanges

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 31st. During the last seven days, Ethena Staked USDe has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Ethena Staked USDe has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and $21.58 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethena Staked USDe token can currently be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00001606 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ethena Staked USDe

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 1,576,687,308 tokens. The official website for Ethena Staked USDe is www.ethena.fi. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Buying and Selling Ethena Staked USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 1,550,295,550.0674365. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.11295075 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $19,602,625.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using US dollars.

