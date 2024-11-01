Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $131.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.19% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.18.

Shares of EL stock traded down $1.91 on Friday, reaching $67.03. 7,593,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,346,876. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $63.36 and a 1 year high of $159.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.91. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.50%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,714.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,114. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3,262.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

