Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $75.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EL. B. Riley started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.68.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.11. 6,514,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,341,785. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.63 and a 200 day moving average of $106.91. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $63.36 and a fifty-two week high of $159.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 119.84, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,114. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,094.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 146,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,606,000 after acquiring an additional 134,371 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 603,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,079,000 after acquiring an additional 55,193 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

