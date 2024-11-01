Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (ESQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Esquire Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 10.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Esquire Financial to earn $5.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.

NASDAQ ESQ traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,551. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.53. Esquire Financial has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESQ shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Esquire Financial in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Esquire Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

