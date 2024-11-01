ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Short Interest Up 6.2% in October

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,500 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the September 30th total of 279,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ESCO Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of ESE stock traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.99. 94,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,157. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.53. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.08. ESCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $96.69 and a 12 month high of $131.26.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $260.78 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESCO Technologies

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 48.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 291.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 13,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,372,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $144,204,000 after buying an additional 16,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ESE. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Benchmark started coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

