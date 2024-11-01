Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Short Interest Update

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the September 30th total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Ero Copper

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Ero Copper by 226.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 726,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after buying an additional 503,972 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Ero Copper by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,998,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,095 shares in the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ero Copper by 22.5% during the second quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 340,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ero Copper during the second quarter worth $2,521,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Ero Copper by 24.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 132,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 26,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Shares of ERO stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.46. 339,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.63. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.63 and a beta of 1.20. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $24.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Ero Copper had a positive return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ERO shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James raised Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ero Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Further Reading

