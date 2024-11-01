Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for BRFH FY2024 Earnings

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Greenridge Global lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Barfresh Food Group in a report issued on Tuesday, October 29th. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). Greenridge Global has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barfresh Food Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. Greenridge Global also issued estimates for Barfresh Food Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

NASDAQ BRFH opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Barfresh Food Group has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.61.

Barfresh Food Group ( NASDAQ:BRFH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 131.76% and a negative net margin of 27.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve.

