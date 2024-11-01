EQB (TSE:EQB) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$109.00 and last traded at C$108.56, with a volume of 23963 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$107.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on EQB from C$110.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Scotiabank cut their target price on EQB from C$113.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on EQB from C$105.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on EQB from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on EQB from C$112.00 to C$109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$106.56.

EQB Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$102.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$94.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C$2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.93 by C$0.03. EQB had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 39.67%. The firm had revenue of C$327.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$325.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EQB Inc. will post 12.5988235 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQB Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

