Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

Enpro has increased its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years. Enpro has a payout ratio of 14.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Enpro to earn $7.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

Enpro Stock Performance

Shares of NPO stock opened at $145.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.44 and a 200-day moving average of $153.02. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Enpro has a 52 week low of $106.08 and a 52 week high of $176.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.90 million. Enpro had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enpro will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $232,292.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 604 shares in the company, valued at $90,636.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

