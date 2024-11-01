Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.210–0.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.0 million-$10.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.4 million. Enovix also updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.21)-($0.15) EPS.

Enovix Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Enovix stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $9.08. 5,705,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,624,463. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.98. Enovix has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,180.21% and a negative return on equity of 96.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enovix will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Enovix in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Enovix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Enovix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Enovix from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovix

In related news, insider Arthi Chakravarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,462,965. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Read More

