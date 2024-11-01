Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Downgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott to “Neutral”

Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Enovix in a report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Monday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Enovix from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Enovix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Enovix Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Enovix stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,893,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,615,919. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.05. Enovix has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.98.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,180.21% and a negative return on equity of 96.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enovix will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enovix news, insider Arthi Chakravarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 343,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,462,965. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,928,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,871,000 after buying an additional 513,508 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Enovix by 16.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enovix by 2,228.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,438,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after buying an additional 1,376,253 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 116,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 18,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enovix in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

