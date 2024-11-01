Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Short Interest Update

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the September 30th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 376,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Enfusion Stock Down 1.1 %

ENFN stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.91. The company had a trading volume of 256,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,632. Enfusion has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.75, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Enfusion had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $49.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.27 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enfusion will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Enfusion by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,653,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,792,000 after acquiring an additional 51,670 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 34.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 792,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 201,771 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Enfusion by 25.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 676,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 136,948 shares during the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC increased its holdings in Enfusion by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 613,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Enfusion by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 524,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after buying an additional 191,436 shares during the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

