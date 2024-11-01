Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Short Interest Update

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the September 30th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 376,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Enfusion Stock Down 1.1 %
ENFN stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.91. The company had a trading volume of 256,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,632. Enfusion has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.75, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92.
Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Enfusion had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $49.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.27 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enfusion will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.
